eir Sport to broadcast live AIB club championship games in Limerick and Donegal next month

Limerick and Donegal are the set to be the first two counties that will experience eir Sport's live coverage of the AIB hurling and football championships, writes Ciara Phelan.

eir Sport announced today they are set to broadcast live coverage of two football quarter-finals in Donegal on September 10 and six days later will broadcast the hurling quarter-finals in Limerick.

It will be an historic first for Ireland’s only dedicated sports channel who announced it had won rights to broadcast from the AIB club football and hurling championships back in March.

Glen Killane, MD of eir tv and sport has said further fixtures will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are really excited to begin broadcasting from the AIB Club Championships and would like to thank the Donegal and Limerick County Boards for their support in making it happen," he said.

"It will be great to get up and running and further fixtures will be announced in the coming weeks.”

eir Sport will broadcast up to 30 games from the AIB GAA Football and Hurling Club Championships this year alone as part of a five-year deal with the GAA. These are additional games to those which were already being broadcast.