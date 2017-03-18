Eimear Scally ensures Cork go three points clear at the top of Ladies NFL

Eimear Scally’s late goal wrapped up Cork’s fourth victory of the Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign, and sent the Leesiders three points clear at the top of Division 1, writes Jackie Cahill.

Cork travelled to St Clones and saw off Monaghan by 2-14 to 1-12, as the hosts lost for the fourth time in five outings.

Monaghan were leading by a point, 1-10 to 1-9, when Rachel McKenna was sin-binned in the 47th minute.

And it proved a costly setback for the Farney girls as Cork outscored them by 1-5 to 0-1 while McKenna spent ten minutes off the pitch.

Scally’s goal with three minutes left was the insurance score, as the Cork forward maintained the impressive form that saw her claim an O’Connor Cup medal with University of Limerick last weekend.

Cork had also struck the game’s opening goal, Niamh Cotter’s strike helping them to lead by 1-2 to 0-1.

But Monaghan, with points from Rosemary and Cora Courtney, were level at 0-6 to 1-3 by the 20th minute.

Cora Courtney pushed Monaghan a point clear but with All-Star Orla Finn in free-scoring form for Cork, they regained the initiative.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, however, Monaghan netted a goal of their own, Ciara McAnespie on target, and that effort saw them lead by 1-8 to 1-6 at the break.

Monaghan managed to keep daylight between themselves and the visitors but down to 14 players following McKenna’s dismissal, they couldn’t hold out as the champions eased to victory.

In Division 2, Clare scored an impressive 3-17 to 2-10 victory over Tyrone, with Grainne Nolan grabbing a brace of goals for the Banner County, and Ailish Considine netting the other.

Sligo enjoyed a 4-16 to 1-10 victory on their visit to Sligo while in Division 3, Tipperary made it five wins from five outings, running out 5-7 to 0-7 winners against Offaly in Ballycumber.

Aisling Moloney netted twice, while Aisling McCarthy, Alison Lonergan and Emma Buckley were Tipperary’s other goalscorers on the day.

In a Connacht derby, Roscommon were 3-10 to 3-6 winners over Leitrim in Ballinamore, while the evening game pitted Down against Limerick at Páirc Esler.

Results

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1:

Monaghan 1-12 Cork 2-14

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2:

Clare 3-17 Tyrone 2-10

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3:

Offaly 0-7 Tipperary 5-7

Leitrim 3-6 Roscommon 3-10