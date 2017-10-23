Eight-year-old Nemo Rangers fan writes heartwarming diary entry following St Finbarr's replay

An eight-year-old fan of Nemo Rangers managed to get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time yesterday to catch the replay against St Finbarr's.

Nemo Rangers emerged victorious by two points, as captured in a cute diary entry by the eight-year-old girl which was shared online by the club.

Nemo were confirmed as Cork SFC champions and claimed the Andy Scannell Cup

Got this lovely message this morning on Facebook for @Mackleweiner Thankfully Cian is ok & even managed to make it to the club last night pic.twitter.com/FUuQ28X67N — NemoRangersGAA (@NemoRangersGAA) October 23, 2017

The fan was concerned for the well-being of corner-back Cian McWhinny who had to be stretchered off due to injury.

"Someone fell over and broke his neck or head but I don't now [sic]. I hope he's okay," she wrote.

Luckily, Cian was okay and even managed to make it to the club that night.