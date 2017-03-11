Eight photos of Brad Guzan 'singing along' to Simply the Best - because he really was against Manchester City

Middlesbrough may have been knocked out of the FA cup by Manchester City on Saturday, but one member of the defeated team still managed to shine.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was uncharacteristically on fire during the 2-0 defeat, saving strike after strike from Aguero and Silva in heroic fashion.

Let’s play tribute to the man who saved what seemed like a million shots with a little sing-a-long, shall we?

You’re simply the best

(Richard Sellers/PA)
Better than all the rest

(Simon Cooper/PA)
Better than anyone

(Mike Egerton/PA)
Anyone I ever met

(Richard Sellers/PA)
I’m stuck on my heart

(Nick Potts/PA)
Hang on every goal you save

(Richard Sellers/PA)
Tear us apart

(Richard Sellers/PA)
Baby, I would rather be dead

(Scott Heavey/PA)
