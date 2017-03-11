Eight photos of Brad Guzan 'singing along' to Simply the Best - because he really was against Manchester City

Middlesbrough may have been knocked out of the FA cup by Manchester City on Saturday, but one member of the defeated team still managed to shine.

Brad guzan was unbelievable — mason barker (@masonbarker0) March 11, 2017

Classic Brad Guzan. Carrying a team and making 16 world class saves, one spill, MOTM but still loses. — Holls (@AVHolls) March 11, 2017

Let's sign Guzan though, better than Bravo — JP (@jp_mcfc) March 11, 2017

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was uncharacteristically on fire during the 2-0 defeat, saving strike after strike from Aguero and Silva in heroic fashion.

I can't believe I'm saying this but Guzan has been outstanding, decision making has been on point — Nic Lipthorpe (@Nicky_lipthorpe) March 11, 2017

Guzan with his umpteenth save to deny Sterling. This could have been a cricket score. — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 11, 2017

Let’s play tribute to the man who saved what seemed like a million shots with a little sing-a-long, shall we?

You’re simply the best

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Better than all the rest

(Simon Cooper/PA)

Better than anyone

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Anyone I ever met

(Richard Sellers/PA)

I’m stuck on my heart

(Nick Potts/PA)



Hang on every goal you save

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Tear us apart

(Richard Sellers/PA)