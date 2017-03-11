Eight photos of Brad Guzan 'singing along' to Simply the Best - because he really was against Manchester City
Middlesbrough may have been knocked out of the FA cup by Manchester City on Saturday, but one member of the defeated team still managed to shine.
Brad guzan was unbelievable— mason barker (@masonbarker0) March 11, 2017
Classic Brad Guzan. Carrying a team and making 16 world class saves, one spill, MOTM but still loses.— Holls (@AVHolls) March 11, 2017
Let's sign Guzan though, better than Bravo— JP (@jp_mcfc) March 11, 2017
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was uncharacteristically on fire during the 2-0 defeat, saving strike after strike from Aguero and Silva in heroic fashion.
I can't believe I'm saying this but Guzan has been outstanding, decision making has been on point— Nic Lipthorpe (@Nicky_lipthorpe) March 11, 2017
Guzan with his umpteenth save to deny Sterling. This could have been a cricket score.— City Watch (@City_Watch) March 11, 2017
Let’s play tribute to the man who saved what seemed like a million shots with a little sing-a-long, shall we?
You’re simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I ever met
I’m stuck on my heart
Hang on every goal you save
Tear us apart
Baby, I would rather be dead
