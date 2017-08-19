Eight goals unanswered in two games for Manchester United and the fans couldn’t be happier
Manchester United were victorious over Swansea City on Saturday, mirroring their 4-0 performance against West Ham last Sunday and making a cracking start to the Premier League season.
The game ended in a flurry of goals – three goals in four minutes. Lukaku in the 80th, Pogba in the 82nd and Martial in the 84th minute added to a 45th minute goal from Bailly to take the final score to 4-0.
The flood of goals was cause for celebration and awe for United fans.
Swansea 0-1 Man United 80'— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 19, 2017
Swansea 0-4 Man United 84'#SWAMUN pic.twitter.com/pMsn8pigQT
Another cracking 4-0 win 👊🏽💪⚽️— Kane Rodrigues (@kane_rodrigues) August 19, 2017
Last three goals under 5 mins! Lukaku's promising start. #GGMU #SWAMUN #MANUTD #proud
79' Swansea 0-1 Man U— Krishna Gulati (@iamgulzz) August 19, 2017
84' Swansea 0-4 Man U#SWAMUN pic.twitter.com/wqrZuNgLp1
Swansea fans popping out for five minutes...#SWAMUN pic.twitter.com/93nWj0E7Do— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 19, 2017
Once the final whistle was blown, fans took to Twitter to celebrate.
When your team wins 4-0 and you realize it's time to preapare for celebration! #SWAMUN pic.twitter.com/aCKeCo4m2h— The Spiderman (@pyano777) August 19, 2017
Back to back 4-0 wins! That's statement right there! Good job boys! @ManUtd #MUFC #SWAMUN— Iskandar 🤓 (@_iskandar23) August 19, 2017
The result pushed the team to the top of the table, and fans don’t seem to care that they are only two games into the premiership.
wife: where's the remote— Mr. Queen (@jesegh) August 19, 2017
man: where man u is
wife: what do you mean
man: on top of the table #mufc #SWAMUN pic.twitter.com/L35oQupReF
Man Utd Haters be like, its just the beginning of the season and i am like#SWAMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/t8XMYRDc0P— 'Paul #NationBuilder (@PaulAlasiri) August 19, 2017
Not everyone is jumping on the bandwagon, though. Some want to wait and see Manchester United play a more “difficult” opponent.
I'll reserve judgement until I see Man U play an actual football team #SWAMUN— Joel Temperly (@thatjoelguy) August 19, 2017
Can the team keep the clean sheet alive next Saturday, when they face Leicester City at home?
