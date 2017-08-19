Eight goals unanswered in two games for Manchester United and the fans couldn’t be happier

Manchester United were victorious over Swansea City on Saturday, mirroring their 4-0 performance against West Ham last Sunday and making a cracking start to the Premier League season.

The game ended in a flurry of goals – three goals in four minutes. Lukaku in the 80th, Pogba in the 82nd and Martial in the 84th minute added to a 45th minute goal from Bailly to take the final score to 4-0.

The flood of goals was cause for celebration and awe for United fans.

Once the final whistle was blown, fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

The result pushed the team to the top of the table, and fans don’t seem to care that they are only two games into the premiership.

Not everyone is jumping on the bandwagon, though. Some want to wait and see Manchester United play a more “difficult” opponent.

Can the team keep the clean sheet alive next Saturday, when they face Leicester City at home?
