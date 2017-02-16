Eight changes for Leinster, Carbery makes first start since December injury

Leo Cullen has made eight changes for Leinster's Pro12 clash with Edinburgh tomorrow evening in the RDS.

Cullen has a host of Irish internationals to choose from as they return from Six Nations duty, including Luke McGrath and Joey Carbery at nine and ten respectively.

Tomorrow will be Carbery's first start since injuring his ankle in the Champions Cup game away to Northampton in December. McGrath will captain the side in Isa Nacewa's absence.

James Tracy comes in at hooker having come off the bench for Ireland against Italy last Saturday and Mike Ross starts at tight head having played nearly 30 minutes off the bench last week in his return from a hamstring injury. Peter Dooley completes the front row.

It's a new look second row with Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy starting, while Josh van der Flier comes in at open side to partner Dominic Ryan and Jack Conan - blind side flanker and number eight - in the back row.

In the back three Zane Kirchner continues at full back to win his 80th Leinster cap with Dave Kearney again selected on the wing. However with UCD's Barry Daly coming in on the left wing it means a shift across to the right wing for Kearney.

Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin will continue in the centre.

Third placed Leinster will look to keep the pressure on the Ospreys and Munster who face-off in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

LEINSTER:

15. Zane Kirchner

14. Dave Kearney

13. Rory O'Loughlin

12. Noel Reid

11. Barry Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Mike Ross

4. Ross Molony

5. Mike McCarthy

6. Dominic Ryan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Andrew Porter

18. Michael Bent

19. Mick Kearney

20. Dan Leavy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Adam Byrne