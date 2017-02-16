Eight changes for Leinster, Carbery makes first start since December injury
16/02/2017 - 12:57:18Back to Sport Home
Leo Cullen has made eight changes for Leinster's Pro12 clash with Edinburgh tomorrow evening in the RDS.
Cullen has a host of Irish internationals to choose from as they return from Six Nations duty, including Luke McGrath and Joey Carbery at nine and ten respectively.
Tomorrow will be Carbery's first start since injuring his ankle in the Champions Cup game away to Northampton in December. McGrath will captain the side in Isa Nacewa's absence.
James Tracy comes in at hooker having come off the bench for Ireland against Italy last Saturday and Mike Ross starts at tight head having played nearly 30 minutes off the bench last week in his return from a hamstring injury. Peter Dooley completes the front row.
It's a new look second row with Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy starting, while Josh van der Flier comes in at open side to partner Dominic Ryan and Jack Conan - blind side flanker and number eight - in the back row.
In the back three Zane Kirchner continues at full back to win his 80th Leinster cap with Dave Kearney again selected on the wing. However with UCD's Barry Daly coming in on the left wing it means a shift across to the right wing for Kearney.
Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin will continue in the centre.
Third placed Leinster will look to keep the pressure on the Ospreys and Munster who face-off in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.
LEINSTER:
15. Zane Kirchner
14. Dave Kearney
13. Rory O'Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. Barry Daly
10. Joey Carbery
9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Mike Ross
4. Ross Molony
5. Mike McCarthy
6. Dominic Ryan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Andrew Porter
18. Michael Bent
19. Mick Kearney
20. Dan Leavy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Adam Byrne
Join the conversation - comment here