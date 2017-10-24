EFL Cup reaches last 16 stage tonight

The EFL Cup reaches the last-16 stage this evening, with plenty of potential shocks on the cards.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds make the trip to managerless Leicester.

Meanwhile, the Premier League's top side play host to the Championship leaders with Manchester City taking on Wolves at the Etihad.

Manchester United will look to recover some form when they travel to Swansea in the night's only all-Premier League tie.

Arsenal welcome Norwich to the Emirates, Crystal Palace travel to Bristol City, and Bournemouth welcome Middlesbrough to the Vitality.