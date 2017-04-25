Edinson Cavani extends PSG deal

Top scorer Edinson Cavani has agreed a new two-year contract with Paris St Germain that will keep him with the club until June 2020.

Cavani has scored 125 goals in 192 matches for PSG since moving from Napoli in July 2013, 31 short of the club record held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Uruguay international also equalled the club's European record of 20 goals when he scored in the 6-1 defeat to Barcelona last month.

Cavani, who has found the net 31 times in Ligue 1 this season, said in a statement published on PSG's website: "I am very happy to extend my contract and my commitment to Paris St Germain.

As I have always stated, it was always my clear intention to continue playing for Paris for the supporters and all those who work to make this one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am convinced that the club has the potential to attain all its objectives. Together, we will be more and more ambitious in the coming seasons."

Paris St Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi paid tribute the the 30-year-old, who he believes is the premier striker in world football.

He said: "He is quite simply the best striker in the world at the moment. He is one of the elite strikers in Europe.

"Edi feels great in Paris and has a veritable love affair with the club, the fans and the city. Edi is making history at the club, courtesy of his goals but also his commitment and ambition."