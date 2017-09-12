Ederson trains with Man City ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has trained ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash at Feyenoord.

The Brazilian suffered facial injuries in a nasty clash with Liverpool's Sadio Mane at the weekend and City are assessing his fitness ahead of the Group F opener in Rotterdam.

Captain Vincent Kompany is doubtful with the calf injury that saw him miss out on Saturday but forward Raheem Sterling is available after a domestic ban.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Danilo, Mendy, Otamendi, Stones, Adarabioyo, Mangala, Toure, Delph, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Sterling, Sane, Diaz, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.