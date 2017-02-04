Eden Hazard's Diego Maradona-style goal against Arsenal demonstrated the difference in quality between the two sides

Back to Sport Home

If Arsenal travelled to Chelsea with their title hopes hanging by a thread this weekend, Eden Hazard all but confirmed the Gunners’ exit from this year’s race.

With the Blues 1-0 up and Arsenal wilting, the Belgian set off on a mazy run, and ended it with a sublime finish to put a suitably emphatic end to the game as a contest.

As good as the goal was, Francis Coquelin’s efforts to prevent Hazard’s course for goal were feeble, and Twitter recognised as much.

OK guys, I think we get it…

… just one more then.

Nobody in Arsene Wenger’s defence covered themselves in glory.

Nice goal, huh Pep?

The result sends Chelsea 12 points clear of Arsenal, and sets Antonio Conte’s team up nicely for the remaining 14 games of the season.

No-one could catch Hazard – can anyone catch Chelsea?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Arsenal, Chelsea, Eden Hazard, Football, Goal, Premier League, Stamford Bridge

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport