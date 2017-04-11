Eden Hazard bound for Real Madrid? Here's what the rumour mill is saying this morning

The Sun claims that Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is Real Madrid bound this summer, while striker Diego Costa also wants out of Stamford Bridge.

Atletico Madrid will offer Manchester United target Antoine Greizmann a huge pay rise to keep the Frenchman at the club, reports the Mirror.

Alexis Sanchez could be reunited with former manager Pep Guardiola, with Manchester City pursuing the Arsenal forward according to The Sun.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is targeting Cuco Martina from former club Southampton to fill in for the injured Seamus Coleman, claims the Daily Star.

Also in the Daily Star, Belgian Youri Tielemans will snub interest from numerous Premier League sides to join Monaco.