Eden Hazard and Diego Costa out of Chelsea starting line-up to face Spurs
Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were surprisingly left out of Chelsea's starting line-up for the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.
Antonio Conte raised eyebrows at Wembley by making five changes, with Costa and Hazard benched and bit-part players Nathan Ake and Michy Batshuayi coming in.
Marcos Alonso, Pedro and Thibaut Courtois were the others brought into the line-up to face a Tottenham side showing two alterations, with Kieran Trippier and Victor Wanyama replacing Kyle Walker and Ben Davies.
