Ed Joyce’s unbeaten century leads Ireland to Dubai win

Ed Joyce hit an unbeaten century as Ireland edged to a four-wicket victory in their tri-series one-day international against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

The UAE, playing a home ODI against a full member nation for the first time in 24 years, set Ireland a target of 222 from their 50 overs.

The visitors lost their opening two wickets for just five runs as both Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie were dismissed for a duck.

But Joyce steadied the ship with 116 off 149 balls to ensure Ireland reached their target with four balls to spare.

Ireland will play the UAE again on Saturday before they face Scotland next week.