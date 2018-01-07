Early goals see Clare through against Cork

Clare 4-17 Cork 0-18



Clare will meet Limerick in the final of the Munster SHL after the former’s comfortable victory over Cork this afternoon at Cusack Park.

Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor’s charges led 3-5 to 0-10 at the break, Clare’s three green flags arriving inside the opening 17 minutes as Peter Duggan wreaked havoc on the Cork full-back line.

Duggan’s first goal was the opening score of proceedings, Ian Galvin picking out the unmarked full-forward and he made no mistake from close range.

Cork had the opportunity to answer this in the subsequent passage of play, but Declan Dalton was unable to find the target when put under pressure by two Clare defenders.

Robert O’Shea opened the visitors’ account but they were hit for a second major as four Cork defenders were powerless to prevent Cathal Malone foraging a path towards Anthony Nash’s goal. The Clare centre-forward delivered the tidiest of finishes into the right corner of the net.

Clare’s dream opening was cemented with Duggan’s second goal after a fine catch by McGrath. That left the scoreboard reading 3-2 to 0-3 in their favour.

David McInerney of Clare in action against Evan O'Siochan of Cork.

Cork, mind, did rally somewhat between there and the break, outscoring the Bannermen by 0-7 to 0-3 - 3-5 to 0-10 the interval scoreline.

Matters improved not an inch for Cork in the second period, however.

Niall Deasy whipped home Clare’s fourth goal following Conor McGrath’s strong run through the centre. Half-back Seadna Morey chipped in with two second-half points, as did subs Tony Kelly, David Reid and Mickey O’Neill.

Cork finished with a string of points. Too little, far too late.

Eoin Cadogan was playing his first competitive hurling game for the county since 2014.

In today's other Munster SHL Round 2 clash, Limerick beat Kerry by 3-19 to 1-15.

Scorers for Clare: P Duggan (2-0); N Deasy (0-1 free), C Malone (1-2 each); I Galvin (0-3); T Kelly, M O’Neill, D Reidy, S Morey (0-2 each); B Connors, R Taylor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: R O’Shea (0-4, 0-2 frees), D Dalton (0-4, 0-4 frees); D Kearney (0-3); L McLoughlin, E Murphy (0-2 each); J Looney, E Finn, L Meade (0-1 each).

Clare: P Kelly; E Quirke, C Cleary, P O’Connor; S Morey, D McInerney, D Fitzgerald; R Taylor, C Galvin; N Deasy, C Malone, I Galvin; C McGrath, P Duggan, B Connors.

Subs: J Browne for Quirke (17 mins); D Reidy for C Galvin (37); T Kelly for Malone (50); M O’Neill for Connors (51); J McCarthy for Morey (55).

Cork: A Nash; D Griffin, E Murphy, C O’Sullivan; C O’Leary, E Cadogan, R Cahalane; L McLoughlin, L Meade; E Finn, B Lawton, D Kearney; D Dalton, E Sheehan, R O’Shea.

Subs: J Looney for Finn (25 mins); I Cahill for Sheehan (48); C Twomey for Cahalane (57); E Keniry for Dalton (59); J Cashman for O’Sullivan (65).

Referee: J McCormack (Tipperary).