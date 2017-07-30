Early goals help Derry to 3-0 win over Limerick

Derry City saw off the challenge of Limerick as the Candystripes sealed a 3-0 victory at Brandywell this evening.

Derry started the game in the best fashion with Barry McNamee scoring in the first minute before Rory Patterson doubled their lead almost 10 minutes later.

The win was sealed in the second half when Ben Doherty netted with five minutes to go.

The win puts Derry in third, five points ahead of Shamrock Rovers in third who have a game in hand. The two sides will meet next Friday in what will be a crucial clash in the race for a European spot.

Defeat means Limerick drop down to 7th and the Munster side will have to regroup as they face into another away trip next weekend against Dundalk.