Eamonn Fitzmaurice stays on for another year; board hoping to ratify his tenure until 2020

Kerry senior football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has confirmed that he will stay on in the role for another year.

He will also retain his current backroom team - Mikey Sheehy, Maurice Fitzgerald and Liam Hassett - and there may be additions announced there also.

After receiving the support of players recently he confirmed his intention to stay in the position for a sixth year.

The Kingdom were knocked out of the Championship by Mayo after losing a semi-final replay by 2-16 to 0-17.

Tim Murphy, the Chairman of the Kerry County Board, said: "This decision is very welcome and removes any uncertainty, allowing us to begin our preparations for the forthcoming season.

"Working closely with Éamonn and his management team, the Kerry County Board is determined to provide the resources and supports necessary in order to ensure that Kerry achieves this success as soon as possible.

"To that end, the County Board and the Senior Team management have agreed to develop in the coming months, a 3-year programme of supports for the senior panel, with particular emphasis on player development and progression together with strength and conditioning."

They are set to finish work on their Centre of Excellence in Currans soon to help deliver on this, and he stressed that he will seek to ratify his tenure until 2020 next month.

He said: "In order to provide stability and underpin this programme I will be proposing that Éamonn Fitzmaurice be ratified as senior manager for a further two-year term (2019/2020) at the next Co. Committee Meeting on 16th October next.

"This proposal was unanimously supported by the Executive of the Kerry County Board at a meeting last evening.

"I am very confident that a strong collective effort will ensure that the phenomenal success we have achieved at minor level will be translated into senior success in the coming years."