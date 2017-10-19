Eamonn Fitzmaurice granted two-year extension to term as Kerry football manager

Eamonn Fitzmaurice is set to remain in charge of the Kerry senior football team until 2020 after the county board approved two-year extension to his term.

The decision was made at a County Committee meeting in Austin Stack Park last night.

The current management team will remain in place, but additions will be made to the backroom team.

The meeting also saw Peter Keane was appointed manager of the Kerry Under 17 football team for a two-year period. He will name his backroom team later.