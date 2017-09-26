Eamonn Fitzmaurice expected to stay on as Kerry football boss

It has been reported that Kerry senior football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice will stay on in the role for another year.

Fitzmaurice has reportedly received the backing of players to remain in the role after he summoned his panel to a meeting at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney last Sunday.

A comprehensive review of the championship has yet to begin, but the Kingdom boss was said to be keen to seek assurances that the players were happy to continue with the current management team.

After receiving their support he looks set to confirm his intention to stay in the position for a sixth year.

The Kingdom were knocked out of the Championship by Mayo after losing a semi-final replay by 2-16 to 0-17.

His backroom team of Mikey Sheehy, Maurice Fitzgerald and Liam Hassett look set to commit to the cause for 2018 too.

An official announcement from the Kerry county board confirming Fitzmaurice’s intention to remain is expected before the end of the week.