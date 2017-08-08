EA Sports Cup Final confirmed for Tallaght Stadium

The 2017 EA SPORTS Cup Final between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk will take place in Tallaght Stadium on Saturday, September 16 at 3pm.

Now in its 44th year, the competition offers up the first piece of in-season silverware for SSE Airtricity League clubs and the final will be broadcast live on eir Sport.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games originally scheduled for Friday, September 15 involving Cork City v Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers will be rescheduled in due course.

Dundalk have won the EA SPORTS Cup five times overall, while Shamrock Rovers have two successes to their name, while both teams have been on the losing side for a collective 11 times.

This year’s final promises to be a thrilling encounter, especially if the semi-finals were a marker as Dundalk overcame Galway United and Rovers left it very late to beat Cork City in extra-time.

As a way to promote the competition, the semi-final between Rovers and Cork was live streamed on the SSE Airtricity League Facebook page and it proved to be hugely popular with over 1.1million people reached.

The live stream, which included live commentary from FAI Communications Executive Kieran Crowley and St Patrick’s Athletic winger Conan Byrne, had 90,493 total views with over 12.5% of viewers tuning in from overseas.