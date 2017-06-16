E. Coli bacteria found in drinking water at US Open

E. coli bacteria has been found in drinking water at Erin Hills golf course where the US Open is under way, according to health officials.

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department identified the bacteria in a water sample from a hydration station connected to a well near the 12th hole. The station has been closed.

The health department said no one has reported becoming sick after drinking the water and bacteria has not been found at other hydration stations.

People who drink water containing the bacteria can become ill with flu-like symptoms.

The US Golf Association said complimentary bottled water will be provided at all drinking water stations for the rest of the tournament, which runs at the Wisconsin course until Sunday.

- PA