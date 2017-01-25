Dylan Hartley confirmed as England captain at Six Nations launch

Dylan Hartley has been confirmed as England captain for the RBS 6 Nations - and was accompanied at Wednesday's official tournament launch by a bruised Eddie Jones.

Hartley will continue as skipper for the Grand Slam defence despite being sent off for striking Sean O'Brien during Northampton's defeat by Leinster on December 3, an offence that resulted in a six-week suspension.

While Hartley was questioned on stage during the Q&A of the annual Championship curtain raiser in south London, Jones watched on from the audience with a wound dressing around his left eye, which was bruised.

England's head coach was hurt during a fall, but a Rugby Football Union spokesman refused to give any further details.

By the time France visit Twickenham for the Six Nations opener on February 4, Hartley will not have played for nine weeks and his disciplinary record now consists of 60 weeks worth of bans.

When questioned about his match fitness, Hartley said: "We did this last year talking about me, I'm here on behalf of the team.

"The challenge is to use this week as best we can to get the preparation right for a huge first game."

Eddie Jones's black eye eclipses Six Nations launch pic.twitter.com/bXvhkuF8t4 — Chintuuu! (@mazedaarcat) January 25, 2017

Jones revealed that the bruising was caused when he fell over in the bathroom of his London hotel after initially joking that it had been sustained while attempting the combat sports England's players have been practising since October.

"First we had judo and then we had MMA, so we're just going through all the martial arts sports to see what effect they have on the body," Jones said.

"I slipped over in the hotel this morning. My mother always told me I've got to shave and I forgot to shave, I walked out of the shower to get the shaver and this is what happened. I follow what my mother says."

Hartley was only officially informed he was to continue as captain at the Six Nations launch.

"Well I haven't actually told him yet. Shall I say now? Okay, I'd like to officially announce Dylan's the captain, there you go," Jones said.

"I think he's ready to go. He trained well on Tuesday and has still got a couple of days to go. We're pleased to have him back. It's the continuity of the job.

When Hartley was asked if he had changed his game in response to the third red card of his career, Jones interrupted: "He's had 60 weeks off mate, he's a world expert!"

Hartley has been practising his defensive technique during England's training camps in Brighton and Portugal this month on the instruction of Jones after felling O'Brien with a clothesline from behind.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says they'll need to keep pace with England, the reigning champions, to have a chance of winning this year's tournament.

They're due to meet in Dublin on the final Saturday of the championship in March.

Schmidt told Sky Sports News that he can see that being a crucial game.

"I think England are the form horse, they are the team that are likely to be there at the finish in the scrap for the major honours," Schmidt said. "We just hope that we are in and around that, to be competitive and make that a special game."