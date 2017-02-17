Dwight Yorke claims he was denied entry to America over Iranian trip

Dwight Yorke has alleged that he was denied entry to the United States because of an Iranian stamp on his passport, writes Stephen Barry.

The Manchester United ambassador was travelling to Miami after working as a pundit on beIN Sports last night.

Presenter Richard Keys, who was working alongside Yorke, highlighted the issue on Twitter, saying: “Well done @realDonaldTrump. Man U ambassador Dwight Yorke denied transit access to Miami cause he has Iranian stamp in passport. #crazy”.

Yorke later confirmed the story to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who tweeted: “Dwight Yorke confirms he's been denied entry to the US because of Iranian stamp in his passport. (Played in Tehran charity match in 2015.)”

That charity match in Tehran featured Yorke on a World Stars team that also included Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Fabio Cannavaro, Marcel Desailly and Edgar Davids.

US President Donald Trump had issued the executive order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, from entering the US for 90 days. The ban has since been suspended in a series of court rulings for constitutional reasons and Trump is expected to issue a new order.

It's unclear whether Yorke was prevented from entering the country due to his trip to Iran or a visa issue.

Yorke played 581 games in his 22-year football career, scoring 196 goals and winning the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles with United in 1999. He was also named Player of the Year that season.