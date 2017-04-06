Dustin Johnson's Masters fall will inhibit swing, says biomechanics expert

World number one Dustin Johnson "will be affected" by his fall on the eve of the Masters even if he declares himself fit for the start of the tournament, according to a golf biomechanics expert.

The big-hitting American, the pre-tournament favourite before his slip down the stairs who was looking for his fourth successive victory of the season, suffered a "serious fall" at his rental home in Augusta on Wednesday.

Johnson is taking anti-inflammatories in an attempt to reduce the pain in his lower back and take his place in the final group out at Augusta at 2:03pm local time (7.03pm Irish time).

However, even if he does start, PGA-qualified professional Mark Bull does not believe he will do so unencumbered.

"The majority of rotation is through the spine," Bull, who runs a 3D biomechanics and fitness business at Surrey's Reigate Hill Golf Club, said.

"Any spine injury invariably will influence some of the ability of rotation as regardless of whether there is any kind of pain, if someone is aware of something not being healthy they will be affected.

"If the spine is unhappy doing what it is doing they will have to do something to protect it.

"All the limbs are connected to the spine so any kind of injury is not good for golf and for someone like DJ, and the distance he produces, it would be very difficult.

"The challenge is different parts of the spine get exposed to different loads - the neck, ribs, lumbar region - and the loads can be huge.

"Someone like DJ would probably rotate at 800 degrees per second, which is very fast.

"The golf swing goes through about 150 degrees of rotation and it does it in less than a second.

"Doing that 100 times a day, including practice, puts a lot of stress on the spine and even though these guys are such good athletes through conditioning even the greatest athletes will get some sort of pain."