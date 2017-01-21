Dustin Johnson surges into contention at Abu Dhabi championship

US Open champion Dustin Johnson surged into contention to win his first regular European Tour event on day three of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Johnson faced a battle to make the halfway cut after labouring to an opening 72, but responded with a 68 in the second round and carried on where he left off on Saturday.

The world number three birdied the first, third and sixth before adding an eagle on the eighth - surprisingly his first under-par score on any of the par fives at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Johnson's momentum stalled with a run of six straight pars before a hat-trick of birdies from the 15th gave the 32-year-old a superb 64, equalling the lowest score of the week.

"I played a little bit better today," Johnson said with typical understatement. "The biggest difference was I drove it better, I hit a lot more fairways today and holed a few putts.

"I'm still yet to birdie a par five but I did make an eagle on eight, chipped one in. It was a really solid round."

At 12 under par, Johnson was just one shot behind three-time champion Martin Kaymer, the overnight leader recovering from a bogey on the fourth with birdies on the fifth and eighth.

Ireland's Paul Dunne, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Sweden's Peter Hanson were all on 11 under, with England's Tommy Fleetwood among a group of seven players a shot further back.