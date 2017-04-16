Dunfer hits the front at RBC Heritage as Donald falls down leaderboard

Jason Dufner took over at the top of the RBC Heritage leaderboard as England's Luke Donald fell off the pace during the third round at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Donald has recorded six top-threes in his last eight appearances at the venue, and held a share of the halfway lead alongside Canada's Graham DeLaet on 10 under par.

However, the former world number one, now down at 96th in the rankings after five years without victory on a major tour, made two bogeys against a solitary birdie in a third round 72.

That left him four off the pace in a share of sixth as Dufner surged into first place with a brilliant 65.

The former US PGA Championship winner twice made eagles on the front nine - from 14 feet on the second and a hole-out from the fairway on the fifth - and although there were three bogeys on his card they were offset by five birdies.

That left Dufner 13 under par, one ahead of DeLaet, who signed for a two under 69.

"It was a little bit of a roller coaster but it was good to pick up a couple of eagles," Dufner told the PGA Tour website.

"The back nine was really clean, I was really happy with how I played on the back nine - hopefully that will bode well for tomorrow's final round."

Former US Open champion Webb Simpson and American Kevin Kisner are a shot further back in third, with Donald's former Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter fifth on 10 under.

Poulter had put himself in contention with four birdies on the front nine but dropped three shots over the next two holes, including a double-bogey on the 10th after his tee shot found water, before a birdie from 40 feet on the 14th completed his scoring.