Dundalk to face Celtic or Linfield if they overcome Rosenborg in Champions League
Dundalk could set up a mouth-watering tie with Celtic in the third qualifying round of the Champions League if they can overcome Rosenborg next week.
The winner of the Lilywhites tie with Rosenborg will face the winners of Celtic's round two clash with Linfield.
Dundalk's first leg tie with Rosenborg took place at Oriel Park on Wednesday night and ended in a 1-1 draw, which means the League of Ireland champions will need at least one goal to secure qualification.
Celtic's first leg against Linfield takes place tonight.
The winners of @DundalkFC and Rosenborg BK will face either the winners of either Celtic or Linfield in the 3rd qualifying round of the #UCL— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 14, 2017
