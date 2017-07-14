Dundalk to face Celtic or Linfield if they overcome Rosenborg in Champions League

Back to Sport Home

Dundalk could set up a mouth-watering tie with Celtic in the third qualifying round of the Champions League if they can overcome Rosenborg next week.

The winner of the Lilywhites tie with Rosenborg will face the winners of Celtic's round two clash with Linfield.

Dundalk's first leg tie with Rosenborg took place at Oriel Park on Wednesday night and ended in a 1-1 draw, which means the League of Ireland champions will need at least one goal to secure qualification.

Celtic's first leg against Linfield takes place tonight.
By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport