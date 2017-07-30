Dundalk striker signs for US side Jacksonville Armada

Dundalk have confirmed the departure of striker Ciaran Kilduff.

The 29-year-old is heading to the United States to join NASL side Jacksonville Armada.

Kilduff made 82 appearances for Dundalk and played a major part in their European adventure last season.

Kilduff signed for the Louth side in 2015 winning two League of Ireland titles and an FAI Cup

"It has been the best two years of my football career," Kilduff said, speaking to dundalkfc.com.

"There’s no other way to describe it. It has been the best dressing room, the best staff, best management team that I have been involved with.

"I have had some really great moments personally, individually and collectively as a team with the club.

"I have had some bad moments as well with some injuries too. It was eventful along the way.

"I am just really happy to have been a part of something which has been so great. There was so many great nights and moments for us.

"To be part of it is something that I will always be proud of."

Armada adds Irish Striker Ciarán Kilduff to the team to strengthen the front line this season: https://t.co/po4ABscPjG #WelcomeToTheFleet pic.twitter.com/9HhNYmq4rS — Jax Armada FC (@JaxArmadaFC) July 30, 2017

The striker, who scored 31 goals during his two-year spell with the Lilywhites, said the timing was right for the move to the US.

"This is something which is completely out of left field. It is something which has interested me in maybe the last year or so if the opportunity came.

"I have a young family so the timing seems right for me.

"When my daughter gets a little older and gets to school going age things will have to change so I felt that this was a ‘now or never’ situation for me.

"Football in America is taking off. I am going over there to grasp it and try to further myself."