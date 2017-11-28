Dundalk sign Galway striker

Dundalk have completed the signing of striker Ronan Murray.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 38 games for Galway last season.

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny is now hoping to agree new contracts with John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney.

