Dundalk sign Galway striker
28/11/2017 - 16:16:11
Dundalk have completed the signing of striker Ronan Murray.
The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 38 games for Galway last season.
Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny is now hoping to agree new contracts with John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney.
✍️We are delighted to confirm that Ronan Murray has joined #DundalkFC https://t.co/H51hJpTUVa pic.twitter.com/L3nJO8xpUI— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) November 28, 2017
