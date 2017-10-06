Dundalk player receives worldwide suspension for betting offences while playing in England

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that Dundalk FC player Conor Clifford has received a six-month worldwide suspension from all football-related activities for betting offences.

The player is suspended from October 3, 2017 through to April 2, 2018 and was fined £600 by the English Football Association for 112 breaches of FA Rule E8, in which he admitted the charge.

All offences were committed in the United Kingdom. Clifford was a former Chelsea youth team captain. 

The ruling by FIFA was communicated to the FAI today.
