Dundalk keep Premier Division title race alive with win over Finn Harps

In the SSE Airtricity League, Dundalk have kept the Premier Division title race alive for another few days.

Dundalk kept up their recent good form with a 2-0 win over Finn Harps to reduce the gap to 8 points.

Brian Gartland and Jamie McGrath strikes in the second half sealed their win.

Cork City will now secure the title if they win away to Bohemians next weekend.

Jamie McGrath of Dundalk. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Elsewhere Saint Patricks Athletic and Limerick ended 2-all, Bray Wanderers and Galway United played out a dramatic 3-all draw, and Shamrock Rovers beat already relegated Drogheda United 2-0.

After Bray's game, their manager Harry Kenny confirmed he will be stepping down from the job at the end of the season.