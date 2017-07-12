Dundalk draw with Rosenberg but Stephen Kenny confident an away goal in reach

Dundalk have been held to a 1-1 draw with Rosenberg in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier in a game the Lilywhites will undoubtedly feel they should have won.

Dundalk opened the scoring on 18 minutes when David McMillan headed in a perfectly flighted cross from the left.

Dundalk remained on top for the remainder of the half but were hit by a sucker punch in the 44th minute when a momentary lapse of concentration saw Tore Reginiussen prod the ball home with a half volley.

Dundalk were undoubtedly the better side in the second half but couldn’t make the break through despite having the better of the chances

Speaking after the game a disappointed Stephen Kenny said he was confident his side couuld score in Norway in the return leg.