Dubs manager reveals Jack McCaffrey to have scan on knee ... and has no problem with after game antics

Dubs manager reveals Jack McCaffrey to have scan on knee

Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey is set to have a scan in the coming days on the knee injury he suffered in the first-half of their All-Ireland Senior Football Final win over Mayo.

Manager Jim Gavin also says he has no problem with the Clontarf defender’s antics during the hotel banquet after the game.

McCaffrey was seen messing in the background of a live Sunday Game interview with Gavin and captain Stephen Cluxton.

Gavin says the player was just enjoying the celebrations which lead to one Dublin supporter coming up with this great tweet.
