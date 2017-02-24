Dublin's John Horan elected as new GAA President

Dublin's John Horan is the President elect of the GAA after being elected by landslide at the GAA Congress this evening.

The current Leinster chairman received 144 votes in the first round to sweep to victory.

He beat off the challenge of Longford's Martin Skelly, Kerry's Sean Walsh, Galway's Frank Burke and Clare man Robert Frost in the race to succeed Aogán Ó Fearghail.

He will take over from Aogán Ó Fearghail next year.

The 58-year-old is a former Dublin minor manager and served as Leinster Council Chairman. He becomes the first President from Dublin since Dr JJ Stuart in 1958.

Horan is principal of St.Vincent’s secondary school in Glasnevin.