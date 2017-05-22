Dublin’s Aaron Byrne named U21 Football Player of the Year

EirGrid have announced top 21 players of this year’s competition through the ‘EirGrid 21 Under 21 Awards’ ,with Aaron Byrne from Dublin awarded the U21 Player of the Year.

Tyrone legend Seán Cavanagh selected the top 21 players of the Championship, with the Player of the Year chosen through a public vote.

Head over @officialgaa to vote for the #EirGridGAA U21 Football Player of the Year for 2017! pic.twitter.com/S1ZJh7yIrC — EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) May 18, 2017

This year, the three nominees for the EirGrid U21 Player of the Year were Dublin duo Aaron Byrne and Brian Howard and Galway’s Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh. Fans casted their vote on the official GAA Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages between Tuesday May 16 and Thursday May 18. Aaron Byrne from Dublin took the title, receiving 4,315 votes (46%).

Dublin made history this year by not only claiming their fourth successive EirGrid U21 Leinster title, but by capturing the U21 All-Ireland title for the third time in six years.

Their efforts have been reflected with eight players from this panel selected as recipients of the ‘EirGrid 21 U21 Awards’. (Evan Comerford, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Cillian O’Shea, Brian Howard, Aaron Byrne, Con O’Callaghan and Glenn O’Reilly)

All-Ireland finalists Galway have five players included (Ronán Ó Beoláin, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Cillian McDaid, Peter Cooke and Michael Daly) with three coming from Ulster champions Donegal (Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Carroll and Michael Langan).

Kerry also have three recipients (Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Andrew Barry and Matthew Flaherty) of the award. Offaly, who reached their first provincial final since 2007, are represented by Shane Tierney, while Sligo’s Darragh Cummins has received an award for his impressive efforts in the Connacht Championship.

Aaron Byrne of Dublin pictured with his EirGrid U21 Player of the Year award for his outstanding contribution in the 2017 EirGrid GAA Football U21 Championship.

Speaking at the award presentation Aaron Byrne commented: “I’m honoured to be receiving this award from EirGrid today. To think of all the great players who are playing at U21 level this year in Dublin and other counties across the country, it really came as a shock!

“We had a fantastic year with the Dubs and this is a nice way to cap off the last ever U21 Championship competition.”

EirGrid 21 U21’s

GOALKEEPERS

Evan Comerford – Dublin

Ronán Ó Beoláin - Galway

DEFENDERS

Eoin Murchan - Dublin

Cian Murphy - Dublin

Cillian O'Shea - Dublin

Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh - Galway

Cillian McDaid - Galway

Brian Ó Beaglaoich - Kerry

Eoghan Bán Gallagher – Donegal

MIDFIELDERS

Brian Howard – Dublin

Andrew Barry – Kerry

Peter Cooke – Galway

Darragh Cummins - Sligo

FORWARDS

Aaron Byrne - Dublin

Con O'Callaghan - Dublin

Glenn O'Reilly - Dublin

Michael Carroll - Donegal

Michael Langan - Donegal

Michael Daly - Galway

Matthew Flaherty - Kerry

Shane Tierney - Offaly