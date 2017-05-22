Dublin’s Aaron Byrne named U21 Football Player of the Year
EirGrid have announced top 21 players of this year’s competition through the ‘EirGrid 21 Under 21 Awards’ ,with Aaron Byrne from Dublin awarded the U21 Player of the Year.
Tyrone legend Seán Cavanagh selected the top 21 players of the Championship, with the Player of the Year chosen through a public vote.
Head over @officialgaa to vote for the #EirGridGAA U21 Football Player of the Year for 2017! pic.twitter.com/S1ZJh7yIrC— EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) May 18, 2017
This year, the three nominees for the EirGrid U21 Player of the Year were Dublin duo Aaron Byrne and Brian Howard and Galway’s Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh. Fans casted their vote on the official GAA Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages between Tuesday May 16 and Thursday May 18. Aaron Byrne from Dublin took the title, receiving 4,315 votes (46%).
Dublin made history this year by not only claiming their fourth successive EirGrid U21 Leinster title, but by capturing the U21 All-Ireland title for the third time in six years.
Their efforts have been reflected with eight players from this panel selected as recipients of the ‘EirGrid 21 U21 Awards’. (Evan Comerford, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Cillian O’Shea, Brian Howard, Aaron Byrne, Con O’Callaghan and Glenn O’Reilly)
All-Ireland finalists Galway have five players included (Ronán Ó Beoláin, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Cillian McDaid, Peter Cooke and Michael Daly) with three coming from Ulster champions Donegal (Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Carroll and Michael Langan).
Kerry also have three recipients (Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Andrew Barry and Matthew Flaherty) of the award. Offaly, who reached their first provincial final since 2007, are represented by Shane Tierney, while Sligo’s Darragh Cummins has received an award for his impressive efforts in the Connacht Championship.
Speaking at the award presentation Aaron Byrne commented: “I’m honoured to be receiving this award from EirGrid today. To think of all the great players who are playing at U21 level this year in Dublin and other counties across the country, it really came as a shock!
“We had a fantastic year with the Dubs and this is a nice way to cap off the last ever U21 Championship competition.”
EirGrid 21 U21’s
GOALKEEPERS
Evan Comerford – Dublin
Ronán Ó Beoláin - Galway
DEFENDERS
Eoin Murchan - Dublin
Cian Murphy - Dublin
Cillian O'Shea - Dublin
Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh - Galway
Cillian McDaid - Galway
Brian Ó Beaglaoich - Kerry
Eoghan Bán Gallagher – Donegal
MIDFIELDERS
Brian Howard – Dublin
Andrew Barry – Kerry
Peter Cooke – Galway
Darragh Cummins - Sligo
FORWARDS
Aaron Byrne - Dublin
Con O'Callaghan - Dublin
Glenn O'Reilly - Dublin
Michael Carroll - Donegal
Michael Langan - Donegal
Michael Daly - Galway
Matthew Flaherty - Kerry
Shane Tierney - Offaly
