Dublin v Kerry league game sells out a month in advance

The Allianz Football League meeting of Kerry and Dublin, scheduled for Austin Stack Park on March 18, has sold out, writes Stephen Barry.

Tickets went on sale on Monday and were all snapped up for the 10,500-capacity stadium by Thursday night.

However, a health and safety inspection could see the capacity rise to 11,500 and give fans who’ve missed out an opportunity to buy a ticket.

A GAA statement read: “It is hoped that a health and safety inspection of the venue next week will lead to the availability of additional 1,000 tickets and these too are expected to sell out quickly given the strong demand to date.”

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry have lost their last four championship meetings with Dublin, including two All-Ireland semi-finals and the 2011 and 2015 finals.

They also lost last year’s league final to the Dubs, but were last victorious when the Boys in Blue visited Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium in March 2015.