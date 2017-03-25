Dublin rewrite GAA history with 35 games unbeaten

​​ Allianz National Football League, Division 1, Round 6 report from Croke Park, Dublin

Dublin 2-29

Roscommon 0-14

By Paul Keane

Paul Flynn emerged as Dublin's scorer in chief with 1-6 at Croke Park to etch the name of the back to back All-Ireland champions in Gaelic football history.

The 21-point win, which also included a brilliant second-half solo goal from Kevin McManamon, moved Dublin onto 35 games unbeaten across the league and Championship and set a new record.

The previous record was held by Kerry who set it between 1928 and 1933 and was matched last weekend when Jim Gavin's back to back All-Ireland champions drew with the Kingdom in Tralee.

There was never any doubt that they'd go one better this evening with an obvious gulf in class between a side now two points clear at the head of affairs in Division 1 and a team that is officially relegated.

Roscommon needed a miracle over the final two rounds of games to avoid a return to Division 2 but a Flynn goal after 15 minutes, putting Dublin 1-5 to 0-2 ahead, all but sealed their fate at that early stage.

Dublin had 13 different scorers in total and were on top form despite claims after by Gavin that was plenty for them to improve upon.

"You never get that perfection piece in any game," said Gavin. "At times the boys, you know, obviously played well but I suppose what was satisfying most was that collective work rate from the first minute right through to the end. Coming up to Croke Park this evening, we knew that Roscommon needed to get the two points, that they would be desperate for them, and we were desperate for a performance as well so that kind of set the tone for the week. That's what drove the boys on there, from the guys who started to the players who came in, I think they all played their part and we're just looking forward now to Monaghan next weekend in Clones."

As for the 35-game unbeaten streak, Gavin shrugged and claimed that it won't be of any significance to the players until they retire and reflect on their careers.

They're clearly a group with their eyes on the big prizes and two more wins, at most, will secure them a fifth Allianz league title on the trot.

They led Roscommon by 1-14 to 0-6 at half-time and wove some excellent attacking moves with Bernard Brogan, McManamon, Paddy Andrews and Flynn all combining superbly.

Brogan made a great catch and lay off for the Flynn goal and the punishment continued for Kevin McStay's Roscommon after the break.

Half-forward Flynn added another four points while there were excellent scores from the likes of Conor McHugh, Ciaran Reddin and Diarmuid Connolly who came on for his first appearance of the season following club duty.

McManamon's 58th minute goal was the pick of the bunch though as he stormed past three Roscommon defenders with a solo run in from the right wing and planted the ball in the roof of the net.

-----

Dublin scorers: P Flynn (1-6); K McManamon (1-1); D Rock (0-2f), B Brogan, C McHugh (0-1f), P Andrews (0-3 each), B Fenton, N Scully, C Reddin (0-2 each); D Connolly, E Lowndes, SB Carthy, J McCaffrey (0-1 each).

Roscommon Scorers: D Murtagh (0-3, 1 free); E Smith, D Smith, C Murtagh (0-1f), C Connolly (0-1f) (0-2 each); S Killoran, N Kilroy, G Patterson (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; P McMahon, M Fitzsimons, D Daly; D Byrne, C O'Sullivan, E Lowndes; B Fenton, C Reddin; P Flynn, K McManamon, N Scully; D Rock, P Andrews, B Brogan.

Subs: SB Carthy for Byrne (30), J McCaffrey for Daly (40), C McHugh for Rock (40), D Connolly for Fenton (44), MD Macauley for Reddin (47), P Mannion for O'Sullivan (50).

ROSCOMMON: D O'Malley; D Murray, J McManus, N McInerney; S McDermott, U Harney, R Stack; T Corcoran, T O'Rourke; G Patterson, C Devaney, E Smith; D Smith, D Murtagh, C Murtagh.

Subs: C Compton for Corcoran, S Killoran for Harney (both h/t); C Connolly for D Murtagh, B Murtagh for McDermott, F Cregg for D Smith (all 53); N Kilroy for C Murtagh (65).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).