Dublin relegated from Division 1A following loss to Clare

Clare 3-18 Dublin 0-19

Dublin welcomed back their Cuala All-Ireland winning contingent, but it wasn't enough to stay in Division 1A, as Clare demoted the Metropolitans, following a 3-18 to 0-19 home win at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Second half goals were key for the hosts, who trailed by 0-13 to 1-8 at half-time, but found themselves five points clear 12 minutes after the restart, after scoring an unanswered 1-4.

Clare were first off the blocks when after 15 seconds Aron Shanagher sent over a point, and he had a key influence on proceedings over the remainder of the tie.

A Caolán Conway point equalised matters after three minutes, in a keenly contested opening half, which saw no more than three points separate the sides.

Colm Galvin of Clare in action against Eamon Dillon of Dublin. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

That was the gap after 11 minutes, as Dublin pushed 0-4 to 0-1 ahead, with David Treacy providing their fourth unanswered score from a pointed free.

David Reidy got two much required scores for the Bannermen, before Chris Crummy fired over a beauty for the visitors.

Shanagher cut in for the opening goal in the 21st minute, to hand his side a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

Donal Burke kept Dublin in touch, and Ger Cunningham's side moved 0-12 to 1-7 ahead following an Eamon Dillon score.

Tony Kelly popped over a fine point to cut the gap to the minimum, but Dublin took a two-point interval lead.

Kelly set the ball rolling for Clare on the restart, as they moved 2-12 to 0-13 ahead following a John Conlon goal.

Dublin's first score of the second half took 10 minutes to arrive, with a point from Dillon, but Clare never looked back after Kelly fired their third goal.

He gathered the ball outside the 50 metre line, showed great pace while taking just four steps, and buried the ball in the right corner.

3-14 to 0-17 ahead at this stage, Clare further extended their lead, with the gap at eight-points following a Jason McCarthy score from play with 11 minutes remaining.

The sides traded points on two occasions, before Clare finished out the contest with the last two scores.

Clare's Aaron Shanagher and Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin. Photo: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

CLARE: Andrew Fahey; Cian Dillon, David McInerney, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald (0-1); Jamie Shanahan, Colm Galvin (0-2); Tony Kelly (1-3), Podge Collins, John Conlon (1-1); Cathal McInerney, Aron Shanagher (1-2), David Reidy (0-6, 5f) Subs: Jason McCarthy (0-2) for Shanahan (20), Paul Flanagan for Morey (HT), Aaron Cunningham (0-1) for C McInerney (49), Cathal Malone for Cleary (59), Gearoid O’Connell for Bugler (67)

DUBLIN: Conor Dooley; Shane Barrett, Eoghan O’Donnell, Oisin Gough; Chris Crummey (0-3), Cian O’Callaghan, Liam Rushe; Darragh O’Connell, Ben Quinn; Ryan O’Dwyer, Niall McMorrow (0-1), Caolán Conway (0-2); David Treacy (0-7, 5f), Donal Burke (0-3), Eamon Dillon (0-3). Subs: Jake Malone for Quinn (35), Cian Boland for Conway (47), Rian McBride for O’Dwyer (49), Fergal Whitley for McMorrow (63), Sean Ó Riann for Treacy (67)

REFEREE: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)