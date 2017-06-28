Dublin native Deirdre Faul sweeps three golds and world record at World Transplant Games

Dubliner Deirdre Faul is celebrating a world record and 3 gold medals at the 21st World Transplant Games in Malaga.

Deirdre also won gold in squash singles yesterday, retaining her world champion title.

Her first swim competition today, the 200m breaststroke, the Dalkey native won gold with a record breaking time of 3.01.93.

A few hours later, the liver transplant recipient, went on to win the 100m Breaststroke swim in her age category (40-49 years).

Kidney transplant recipient, Peter Heffernan from Skerries in Dublin, secured a Bronze medal for Transplant Team Ireland in the Back Stroke event.

Peter said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the race. It’s so fantastic to be able to take part and the ability to participate and do something that I love is all thanks to my donor."

"The competition is tough this year so I’m thrilled. A big crowd came down to support us from Transplant Team Ireland. They are a brilliant support,” he added.