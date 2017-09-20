Dublin legend calls on GAA to make example of Lee Keegan following GPS incident

Dublin’s legendary forward, Charlie Redmond, has called on the GAA to make an example of Mayo’s Lee Keegan.

Redmond was responding to imagery which shows how Keegan threw his GPS unit towards the ball as Dean Rock took his match winning free on Sunday.

Writing in The Herald newspaper Redmond called Keegan’s actions "a new low".

"For Lee Keegan to take the unit out of its brace and throw it at Dean Rock marks a new low. Lee Keegan let himself down and he let Mayo down doing what he did. The GAA needs to make an example of Keegan now.

"What would have happened if it was a Dublin player who threw it at Cillian O’Connor? Can you imagine the reaction in the media and GAA circles if it was Diarmuid Connolly?"

