Dublin hurling boss Pat Gilroy 'nearly there' as he assembles management team

New Dublin hurling boss Pat Gilroy hopes to have his management team in place by this weekend, writes John Fogarty.

The St Vincent’s man is close to finalising his group that will take charge of the county in 2018.

“I have to meet a couple of people this evening to finalise things," said the 2011 All-Ireland SFC winning manager.

“I’m going to present a plan to the county board by the weekend. It’s been very quick to try and get everything into place but I think I’m there. As long as they’re happy, then.

“By the weekend then I think we should be able to tell people who we have. If they’re not happy with things then we’ll have to change it. It’s only a week now. It’s been busy to put that whole structure in place. But we’re nearly there.”

Gilroy made light of his inexperience in hurling, also indicating the county board approached him to come on board as Ger Cunningham’s successor.

“I wouldn’t think it’s a brave move. It’s always a great honour to be asked to do anything, either in your own club or your own county. I’ve got so much from both that giving back, it’s very hard to say no to things when you’re asked.

“I would consider myself to be a GAA man so whether it’s football, hurling, camogie, ladies football, I’m interested in them all. I’ve a personal interest in them all because I’ve kids playing all codes.

“For me, it’s a great challenge. The thing for Dublin is to try and become a top four team consistently. We’ve been in and out of that the last 10 years. there is so much hurling happening in the city that we really should be pushing to be up there on a more consistent basis.”

Gilroy, 45, played hurling with St Vincent’s up to minor before football too over.

“It’s probably a story that is true for anybody who ends up on a Dublin football team. It’s very hard to keep the hurling going.

“Unless you’re a really top class player, it’s very hard to keep the two things going. I would have had to put so much effort in to try and stay in a county set-up that I just didn’t have any time for hurling.

“I would have enjoyed them equally on the way up.”