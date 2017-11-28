Dublin footballer latest GAA star to join Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

By Mary McGuire

Well known Dublin footballer Michael Darragh MacAuley has become the latest GAA player to move up to Basketball Ireland men’s Super League status, as he officially tips off a Super League career with Eanna in UCD this Thursday evening at 8pm.

MacAuley has been playing basketball for many years, but today’s announcement marks his first move up to Super League level.

Michael Darragh Macauley pictured with Conor Meany of UCD Marian at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today.

"I’ve played basketball since I was very young and it was always a really big part of my life until I was 17 or 18 and then football kind of took over," he stated.

"I’ve always played whenever it’s the off season with football - that has been my up season for basketball and this season isn’t any different. Playing basketball has hugely benefitted me for both sports. There’s loads of players in the GAA who play basketball and it’s helped them tremendously and vice versa. It’s been a huge attribute to my Gaelic football game.

"Eanna is going from strength to strength at the moment," he continued "And we are looking forward to the game v UCD this Thursday."

MacAuley joins footballers Kieran Donaghy (Tralee) and Aidan O’Shea (Sligo) in the National League, with match ups against Donaghy set for after Christmas.

However, because Aidan O’Shea plays in the Men’s Division One and not the Men’s Super League the two players will not renew their rivalries on the basketball court.