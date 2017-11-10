Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire at Dalymount Park overnight
Bohemians are counting the cost of a fire Dalymount Park.
Three Dublin Fire Brigade pumps were required to contain the blaze, which broke out last night.
This was the scene that greeted us late last night.— Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) November 10, 2017
Always be thankful for our neighbours in @DubFireBrigade. 🔴⚫🚒 pic.twitter.com/SP0Ye4RVh5
The damage was limited to a club office and shop. No one was in the premises at the time.
Following the incident, Bohemians tweeted their gratitude to the fire brigade for their hard work in putting out the fire and minimising the damage caused.
Sincere thanks to our dearest neighbours from DFB.— Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) November 10, 2017
We are eternally and extremely grateful to you all. 🔴⚫🚒https://t.co/aKIKIkRCjj
