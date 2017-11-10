Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire at Dalymount Park overnight

Back to Soccer Sport Home

Bohemians are counting the cost of a fire Dalymount Park.

Three Dublin Fire Brigade pumps were required to contain the blaze, which broke out last night.

The damage was limited to a club office and shop. No one was in the premises at the time.

Following the incident, Bohemians tweeted their gratitude to the fire brigade for their hard work in putting out the fire and minimising the damage caused.
KEYWORDS: Bohemians, Dalymount Park, Dublin Fire Brigade

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport