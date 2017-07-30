Dublin face Monaghan as Armagh draw Tyrone in All-Ireland quarter-finals

The draw for the final two All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals has drawn champions Dublin with Monaghan.

The other draw will see Armagh face Ulster rivals Tyrone with the games taking place next Saturday at Croke Park.

Monaghan overcame Down last night in the qualifier while a Jamie Clarke inspired Armagh defeated Kildare to set up a quarter final tie.

Earlier today Kerry became the first team to advance to the All-Ireland football semi-finals after beating Galway by 1-18 to 0-13.