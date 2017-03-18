Dublin equal Kerry’s unbeaten record in nasty affair

Kerry 0-13 Dublin 0-13

A Paul Mannion point deep into injury-time earned Dublin their third draw of this campaign and in turn matched Kerry’s all-time record of 34 unbeaten league and championship games, writes John Fogarty.

A nasty but exciting game in Tralee, which featured 13 yellow cards including two for Ciarán Kilkenny who was dismissed at the death as Kerry searched for a winner, was decided by a Mannion point after Paul Murphy had inexplicably kicked away possession from a free.

Watched by 11,858, Kerry had pushed ahead in the 65th minute through substitute Barry John Keane and Donnchadh Walsh doubled that advantage prior to Dean Rock's ninth free and Mannion's equaliser. Kerry had been two behind in the 61st minute but two Paul Geaney frees, replacement Darran O’Sullivan integral to both of them, brought them level.

David Moran of Kerry in action against Shane B. Carthy of Dublin at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Against the wind, Dublin kicked six consecutive points from the 50th to the 61st minute, four of them Dean Rock free. Kerry had kicked the previous four in a row as David Moran took control in midfield.

Kerry would have been reasonably happy to go on level terms, 0-5 apiece, at half-time having faced into a stiff breeze in the opening half. They were actually ahead for over 30 minutes before a third Rock free in four minutes pushed Dublin 0-5 to 0-4 ahead. A Geaney point, pushed over by Stephen Cluxton, evened up matters.

Referee Seán Hurson issued seven yellow cards, four to Kerry and three to Dublin, in the first half but he could have reached for more when there was such a ugly undercurrent to the game. Off-the-ball incidents were occurring everywhere and Eric Lowndes could have made way near the end of the half after Adrian Spillane felled but he wasn’t sanctioned.

Eoghan O'Gara of Dublin in action against Peter Crowley of Kerry at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton and Paul Geaney were cautioned in the 23rd minute following a goalmouth melee two minutes earlier that also involved Philly McMahon, Mick Fitzsimons and Jack Savage. Ciarán Kilkenny and Tadhg Morley’s names were also recorded for an earlier clash away from the action. There was also some tempestuous moments in the 17th minute in the Dublin half.

Football-wise, Kerry were sharper from their kick-out and they had to be given the wind disadvantage. Their discipline did crumble somewhat towards the end of the half and Shane Enright made way with a leg injury after 16 minutes.

But Kerry restricted Dublin to just one point from play, a Conor McHugh 25th minute effort, and Murphy could have goaled in the fourth minute when put through by Geaney only for his strike to sail slightly wide.

Dublin were uneasy and were penalised for picking the ball up off the ground twice and Rock had a free overturned when he took too long over it.

Scorers for Kerry: P. Geaney (0-7, 4 frees); P. Crowley, B. Kealy (45), D. Moran, K. McCarthy, B.J. Keane, D. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (0-9, frees); C. McHugh (0-2), E. O’Gara, P. Mannion (0-1 each).

KERRY: B. Kealy; R Shanahan, S. Enright, M. Griffin; P. Crowley (c), T. Morley, K. Young; D. Moran, J. Barry; A Spillane, P. Murphy, D. Walsh; K. McCarthy, P. Geaney, J. Savage.

Subs for Kerry: J. Lyne for S. Enright (inj, 16); S. O’Brien for J. Savage (h-t); B.J. Keane for D. Walsh (blood, 49); D. Walsh for A. Spillane (54); A. Maher for J. Barry (55); D. O’Sullivan for K. McCarthy, M. Geaney for K. Young (both 61).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton (c); D. Daly, P. McMahon, M. Fitzsimons; J. Small, D. Byrne, E. Lowndes; B. Fenton, M.D. Macauley; N. Scully, C. Kilkenny, S.B. Carthy; D. Rock, P. Andrews, C. McHugh.

Subs for Dublin: C. O’Sullivan for D. Byrne (h-t); P. Flynn for N. Scully (42); K. McManamon for M.D. Macauley (44); E. O’Gara for P Andrews (48); P. Mannion for J. Small (inj, 49); B. Brogan for C. McHugh (69).

Red card: C. Kilkenny (second yellow, 70+5).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).