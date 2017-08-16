Dublin dismiss speculation that Pat Gilroy is to become new hurling manager

The Dublin County Board have dismissed rumours that Pat Gilroy is set to become the County's new senior hurling manager.

One bookmaker has suspended betting on the 2011 All Ireland winning football manager replacing Ger Cunningham.

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley is surprised by the speculation, stating the search for a new hurling boss won't start until next month.

Cunningham left the role after his three-year term ended with a heavy defeat to Tipperary.

The Dubs were also relegated from Division 1A of the league this year.