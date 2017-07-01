Dublin coast past Laois and into the second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers

Dublin coasted past Laois and into the second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers in Parnell Park this evening.

Laois trailed by 0-12 to 0-11 at half-time, but Dublin turned on the style after the break and outscored their opponents by 2-16 to 1-4 in the second-half.

Eamonn Dillon was in inspired form with 2-4 from, while Cuala man David Treacy fired over nine points, including six placed balls.

David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan, who has struggled with a back injury in recent times, posted two points after arriving off the bench in the final quarter.

Eamonn Kelly's Laois were heavily depleted for this game and lined out without John Lennon, Cha Dwyer, Willie Dunphy, Picky Maher and Ross King due to injury and suspension.

Purcell had five points to his name inside the opening half as Laois led by a point at half-time. With the wind at their backs, Dublin stepped on the accelerator after the restart as Dillon raised the green flag twice to confirm their superiority.

Laois lost sweeper Cahir Healy to a second yellow card late on, while their goalkeeper Enda as Rowland netted a late consolation goal from a 21m free.

Scorers for Dublin: Eamonn Dillon 2-4, David Treacy 0-9 (0-6f), Ben Quinn and Cian O'Sullivan 0-3 each, Donal Burke, Fergal Whitely and David O'Callaghan 0-2 each, Niall McMorrow, Shane Barrett and John Hetherton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: Patrick Purcell and Mark Kavanagh 0-5 each (0-2f), Enda Rowland 1-1 (all frees) Matthew Whelan, Ciaran Collier, Cian Taylor and Cahir Healy 0-1 each.

Dublin: Conor Dooley; Cian O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell, Fionn O’Riain Broin; Sean Moran, Chris Crummey, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Niall McMorrow; Donal Burke, Liam Rushe, Eamonn Dillon; Cian O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Dwyer, David Treacy. Subs: Fergal Whitley for McMorrow (48), David O'Callaghan for O'Sullivan (60), Fiontan McGibb for Burke (62), John Hetherton for O Riain Broin (65), Tomas Connolly for Moran (65).

Laois: Enda Rowland; Dwane Palmer, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere; Eric Killeen , Matthew Whelan, Ciaran Collier; Patrick Purcell, Jack Kelly; Ryan Mullaney, Cahir Healy, Sean Downey; Mark Kavanagh, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy. Subs: Cian Taylor for Kelly (ht), Aidan Corby for Dubphy (52), Stephen Bergin for Downey (57), Donncha Hartnett for Killeen (70), Padraig Lawlor for Collier (70).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)