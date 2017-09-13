Dublin City Council will NOTshow All-Ireland Final on outdoor screen in Smithfield

It was reported yesterday that Dublin City Council may arrange to show Sunday's All-Ireland football final on a big screen in Smithfield, however the Council have said no such event will take place.

The Council said the proposed screening can not take place because a large event in Smithfield will precede the match on Saturday and a homecoming event could follow the match on Monday should Dublin be victorious.

"To organise three large events in a row, with separate build and take down requirements, is considered an unfair imposition on residents in the area," according to Dublin City Council.

It apologised for any confusion arising from a misunderstanding that occurred at Tuesday's Central Area Committee Meeting that the decision not to screen the match in Smithfield was based solely on cost.

"While cost is a factor, it was not the deciding one. It should be noted that a big screen was in place for the 2015 and 2016 finals and both events was very poorly attended, albeit as a result of bad weather," the Council said.

Mayo challenge Championship holders Dublin this Sunday with throw-in at 3.30pm.

The two teams also met in the final last year.

The clash will be preceded by the minor final between Derry and Kerry at 1.15pm.