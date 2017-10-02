Dublin and Cork lead nominations for Ladies Football All-Star team

The 2017 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team nominees have been revealed.

Champions Dublin boast the most nominations with 12 with Cork close behind them with nine nominations.

Cora Staunton is one of Mayo's six nominations and should she earn an All-Star it would be a record-equalling 11th award.

Cora Staunton

Elsewhere Ulster champions Donegal have five nominations while their Munster counterparts Kerry have three. The long list also features two players from each of Armagh and Waterford.

Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Sligo, intermediate champions Tipperary and runners-up Tyrone each have one player nominated.

On the 45 woman shortlist there are three players nominated in each position with the exception of midfield. Six players are nominated for midfield with two being selected for an All-Star.

Nominated: Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan, Mayo's Cora Staunton and Dublin's Noelle Healy

Here are the nominations in full: