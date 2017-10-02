Dublin and Cork lead nominations for Ladies Football All-Star team
The 2017 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team nominees have been revealed.
Champions Dublin boast the most nominations with 12 with Cork close behind them with nine nominations.
Cora Staunton is one of Mayo's six nominations and should she earn an All-Star it would be a record-equalling 11th award.
Elsewhere Ulster champions Donegal have five nominations while their Munster counterparts Kerry have three. The long list also features two players from each of Armagh and Waterford.
Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Sligo, intermediate champions Tipperary and runners-up Tyrone each have one player nominated.
On the 45 woman shortlist there are three players nominated in each position with the exception of midfield. Six players are nominated for midfield with two being selected for an All-Star.
Here are the nominations in full:
- 12 Dublin
- 9 Cork
- 6 Mayo
- 5 Donegal
- 3 Kerry
- 2 Waterford, Armagh
- 1 Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Tyrone
Goalkeepers – Martina O’Brien (Cork), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Noelle Gormley (Sligo).
Right corner back – Emma Spillane (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Megan Dunford (Waterford).
Full back – Sinéad Finnegan (Dublin), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry), Sarah Tierney (Mayo).
Left corner back – Róisín Phelan (Cork), Rachel Ruddy (Dublin), Martha Carter (Mayo).
Right half back – Melissa Duggan (Cork), Caroline Kelly (Kerry), Neamh Woods (Tyrone).
Centre half back – Ciara Hegarty (Donegal), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan).
Left half back – Shauna Kelly (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Sinéad Burke (Galway).
Midfield – Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Lauren Magee (Dublin), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Aileen Gilroy (Mayo), Fiona McHale (Mayo).
Right half forward – Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin).
Centre half forward – Aisling Doonan (Cavan), Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork), Niamh Hegarty (Donegal).
Left half forward – Nicole Owens (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Katie Murray (Waterford).
Right corner forward – Eimear Scally (Cork), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).
Full forward – Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Cora Staunton (Mayo).
Left corner forward – Orla Finn (Cork), Yvonne McMonagle (Donegal), Noelle Healy (Dublin).
County by county breakdown of nominations:
