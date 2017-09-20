Dublin ace Jack McAffrey faces long lay-off
Dublin footballer Jack McAffrey faces a race against time to be fit for next year’s All-Ireland football championship.
It’s been confirmed by the Dublin County Board that the wingback suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Sunday’s All-Ireland final win over Mayo.
He was replaced by Paul Flynn after just nine minutes.
Depending on the severity of the injury, McAffrey could be out of action for as long as nine months.
