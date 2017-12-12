Dream comes true for Irish fans after generous donation by Seamus Coleman

Two Irish Evertonians finally lived out their dream as they were invited to Goodison Park to watch the Blues defeat West Ham United and meet Seamus Coleman - the man who made it all possible.

The story of Eoin Mulligan and friend Francis Conmey from Athlone - and their shared passion for Everton - went viral earlier this year with the pair initially raising enough money to bring them to Merseyside for the Club’s Europa League qualifier with Hajduk Split.

Francis, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was unable to attend the game, after falling sick just hours before kick-off, and it appeared their dream of attending a game at Goodison Park was in tatters.

As the pair attempted to re-start their fundraising efforts, Everton full-back and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman stepped in to donate €2,000 to the online fundraising page and bring the passionate Blues back to Merseyside.

Ahead of Everton’s game against West Ham United, the duo received a 'Blue Crimbo' surprise by meeting Everton’s players and spending some time pitchside with the man who made the visit possible - Blues favourite Coleman.

💙 | Two Irish Toffees and the generosity of Seamus Coleman.



Another heartwarming tale from the #EvertonFamily. #BlueCrimbo #AutismAwareness pic.twitter.com/UrBADwgpNg — Everton (@Everton) December 12, 2017

Eoin said: “Myself and Francis first bonded over our love for Everton and his knowledge of the club, it’s history and football in general is incredible. I thought I knew my stuff about Everton but Francis really does know his history.

“Following the disappointment of our previous visit when Francis fell ill, we both wanted to come back and to have received such a generous donation from one of our own, Seamus Coleman, shows the measure of the man.

“This has been an amazing journey and we can’t thank Seamus and the Club enough for helping us come over to watch the match.

Francis Conmey with Seamus Coleman

“Prior to the game Francis was telling everyone including Seamus and all the players how Everton were going to win 5-0.

“It finished 4-0 but at one point I did think Francis’ prediction was going to come true.”

Francis and Eoin meet Everton players.

As part of its Blue Crimbo campaign, Everton is rewarding different members of the Everton family – old and new.

The club are asking supporters to share their stories of fellow Evertonians who have done something special for other people by simply using the hashtag #BlueCrimbo on social media.